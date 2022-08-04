Council chiefs say they are poised to announce a date for the long awaited opening of Peterborough’s outdoor market ‘any day’.

And they say the majority of the traders who will operate from the market in Bridge Street are positive about the move from their former pitches in Northminster.

The announcement comes after the opening of the outdoor market was delayed twice.

This images shows how Peterborough's new outdoor market should appear.

It was originally to have been opened at the start of June but that was delayed, says the council, by a global shortage of wood and the supply chain crisis.

The length of time taken to construct the 12 ‘unique’ wooden kiosks was blamed for a further delay with the council confident the outdoor market would be ready by the start of August.

Traders were told to take an extended paid holiday to the start of August, which has cost the council £40,000.

A council spokesperson said: “We will be making an announcement any day about the launch of our new market this month and we cannot wait to see a new vibrant Bridge Street as a result.

"In the meantime, we continue to speak to traders and are looking at ways to address any concerns they may have.