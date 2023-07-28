A new Greggs store is expected to open at a Peterborough service station in four weeks’ time creating more than 10 jobs.

An official opening ceremony is expected to be staged to celebrate the opening of the Greggs outlet at the Welcome Break service station off Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Applegreen service station, part of the Welcome Break group, said the Greggs store would open on August 24.

A new Greggs outlet in Stanground, in Peterborough, is expected to open on August 24.

He said: “It is expected to create 10 to 15 jobs and will be a welcome addition to the area.

"We are expecting that there will be a ceremony to mark its opening.”

A spokesperson for Greggs declined to confirm the opening date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough in late August operated by our franchise partner, Welcome Break.