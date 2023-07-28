News you can trust since 1948
Opening date revealed for new Greggs outlet in Peterborough

New bakery is expected to create 10 plus jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

A new Greggs store is expected to open at a Peterborough service station in four weeks’ time creating more than 10 jobs.

An official opening ceremony is expected to be staged to celebrate the opening of the Greggs outlet at the Welcome Break service station off Whittlesey Road, Stanground.

A spokesperson for the Applegreen service station, part of the Welcome Break group, said the Greggs store would open on August 24.

A new Greggs outlet in Stanground, in Peterborough, is expected to open on August 24.
He said: “It is expected to create 10 to 15 jobs and will be a welcome addition to the area.

"We are expecting that there will be a ceremony to mark its opening.”

A spokesperson for Greggs declined to confirm the opening date.

She added: “Greggs is due to open a new shop in Peterborough in late August operated by our franchise partner, Welcome Break.

"We look forward to welcoming Greggs fans and new customers.”

