Opening date for Lotus - Peterborough's newest restaurant

Lotus will be bringing modern Indian cuisine to Westgate in Peterborough city centre.

Lovers of Indian food will soon get their first taste of what is on offer at Peterborough city centre’s newest restaurant, Lotus.

Promising modern Indian cuisine, Lotus is replacing the Banyan Tree in Westgate, which closed earlier this month.

Chef Badri Khadka and entrepreneur Keshab Khatiwada, the visionary behind Lotus, will be bringing together the rich culinary traditions of Nepal and the elegance of modern Indian cuisine.

The pair are no strangers to local diners – Keshab is a former director of the excellent Gurkha Lounge in Hampton Vale, while Badri formerly owned The Spice Marchant in Deeping St James.

Keshab Khatiwada, the man behind Lotus

With over 15 years of experience in world-class kitchens - including Michelin-starred Tamarind and Zaika, and Kricket London – Badri blends authentic spices, vibrant colours, and locally sourced ingredients to craft dishes that are both refined and soulful.

Guided by his passion for sustainability and authenticity, they are transforming Lotus into a culinary journey celebrating the spirit of Nepal and the timeless soul of India to England… where tradition blooms into modern flavour.

“Lotus brings a fresh, contemporary twist to authentic Indian dining,” says Keshab. “Our chefs will reimagine classic Indian recipes with modern techniques, seasonal ingredients, and a creative flair offering you a dining experience that's both authentic and innovative.

“From the vibrant street classics like Sev Puri and Samosa Chaat to signature mains like Lamb Neck, Hake Malai, and Paneer Makhni, every dish at Lotus will tell a story inspired by India's rich culinary heritage and crafted with a modern touch.

“At Lotus, we believe food is more than taste it's an experience of colour, aroma and emotion.

“Whether you're sharing small plates with friends or enjoying a romantic dinner, our warm hospitality and elegant ambiance will make every visit special.”

The restaurant will open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday to Sunday, welcoming its first customers on Tuesday, October 28.

Prior to that there will be a guest-only soft launch party on Sunday, fundraising for Sue Ryder.