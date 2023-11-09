One Touch Football Academy announce new partnership with Jack Hunt School
The scheme offers the opportunity for students aged between 16-19 to study three A Level subjects at Jack Hunt School while developing their football through high quality coaching and competitive matches after school every day.
Mr Jon Hebblewaite, headteacher from Jack Hunt School said: “This exciting opportunity will allow us to offer students the prospect of studying A-levels in a school setting but also have the chance to play football every single day. This partnership is a real fusion where learning and football come together to offer the ultimate educational environment for students to learn and thrive.”
Students will be based at Jack Hunt School and they will learn and train daily, plus they will play in competitive matches on a Wednesday afternoon with One Touch Football Academy.
Mr Glenn Vaughan One Touch Football's Academy director said: “This is a really exciting partnership which will benefit students on and off the field while opening up avenues along the way to develop their football skills and learning, creating a career. We will continue to offer Level 3 Sport Studies studying externally at Netherton Utd FC, but A’ Levels with a fantastic local school, now this is a fantastic partnership to allow more boys and girls the opportunity to progress. The facilities are fantastic at Jack Hunt School and we can’t wait to get started now offering a specific football pathway.”