One Touch Football Academy announce new partnership with Jack Hunt School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scheme offers the opportunity for students aged between 16-19 to study three A Level subjects at Jack Hunt School while developing their football through high quality coaching and competitive matches after school every day.

Mr Jon Hebblewaite, headteacher from Jack Hunt School said: “This exciting opportunity will allow us to offer students the prospect of studying A-levels in a school setting but also have the chance to play football every single day. This partnership is a real fusion where learning and football come together to offer the ultimate educational environment for students to learn and thrive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Students will be based at Jack Hunt School and they will learn and train daily, plus they will play in competitive matches on a Wednesday afternoon with One Touch Football Academy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Touch Football partners with Jack Hunt School