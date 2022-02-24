One of world’s ‘poshest trains’ to visit Peterborough this summer
One of the world’s ‘poshest trains’ will visit Peterborough, allowing passengers to be pampered on a special journey.
The Northern Belle – described by actor Bill Nighy as “the Grand Duchess of luxury travel” – will be heading for Chester and the Royal Horticultural Society’s Tatton Park flower show when it pulls into Peterborough station in July.
And it will be champagne all the way for the 260 pampered passengers relaxing in the 1930s-style Pullman carriages, which once formed part of the ironic Orient Express train.
But they will have to look smart if they want to catch it – for jeans, trainers and scruffy attire are frowned upon on board the Northern Belle.
“We do expect people to dress up,” explained a spokesman. “For we will not just be carrying them to Cheshire, we will be transporting them back to the golden days of rail travel.”
After boarding over the red carpet at Peterborough station, liveried stewards will hand passengers a champagne cocktail before they sit down for a slap-up three-course brunch.
Then after spending the afternoon visiting the roman city of Chester or the Flower Show at nearby Tatton, they will return to another onboard reception and tuck into a gourmet five-course dinner with wine during the return journey.
The train, hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive, even has its own musicians to serenade passengers as they dine while a strolling conjuror will add an extra touch of magic to the journey.
The Northern Belle is due to leave Peterborough at 9.05am at Friday, July 22, and is scheduled to arrive back at 9.20pm. Fares for the journey start at £375.
For further details or to book, phone 01270 899681 or see www.northernbelle.co.uk