Olympic hero’s fresh food lesson for Peterborough pupils helps mark supermarket opening

Gemma Gibbons gives her virtual assemb;y to pupils at Lime Academy.

Silver medal winning judo star Gemma Gibbons was invited to give a virtual assembly for pupils at Lime Academy Parnwell Primary School.

The assembly was part of supermarket chain Aldi’s Get Set to Eat Fresh and marked the opening today (Thursday) of the retailer’s fifth store in Peterborough

The new store opened at the PE1 retail park in Eye Road creating 30 jobs and Team GB Judo star Gemma Gibbons delivered an inspirational assembly to children about the benefits of eating healthy food and the importance of exercise and believing in yourself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ALDI Eye Road Peterborough Grand Opening – Thursday 10th June 2021 Reece Bailey (Store Manager.)

She also talked about her experience of competing as an Olympian and shared her challenging training regime.

Afterards, Reece Bailey, managher of the new store, said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Eye Road.

“It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store, and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.

“I’m also thrilled that we’ve been able to support Lime Academy Parnwell Primary School through our partnership with Team GB.”

ALDI Eye Road Peterborough Grand Opening – Thursday 10th June 2021

Gemma said: “I’ve had a fantastic time speaking with the children at Lime Academy Parnwell.

“It was great to talk to them about the importance of eating healthily and how it can be fun to plan and prepare meals as a family.

“Hopefully I’ve also managed to inspire the pupils to keep active and try different sports.”

The store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Peterborough to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.