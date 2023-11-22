Oh yes it will! Peterborough's Key Theatre ready for Panto following RAAC discovery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The curtain will come up on the first performance of Aladdin at Peterborough’s Key Theatre in December following the completion of works to make the building safe to use.

Works to build a structure on the interior of the main auditorium at the theatre to ensure the safety of the public, staff and visiting companies started on 9 October following the discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Contractors have pulled out all the stops to complete the work as quickly as possible, knowing the curtain comes up on the first performance of Aladdin on Saturday 2 December.

The Key Theatre

The works completed last week and now the team at the Key are busily returning the auditorium to normal, including installing the lighting.

Councillor John Howard, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “It seems the genie has granted Aladdin his wish and everyone who has booked tickets for the panto will be able to enjoy the show this Christmas! I’d like to thank the contractors who worked at pace to complete the project on time.

“In fact, it’s a double celebration, as The Key Theatre celebrates its 50 th anniversary this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to work on a longer-term solution which will be a complete roof replacement which is currently in the design phase and will ensure the theatre can remain a key part of people’s Christmas celebrations this year.”

The Chalkboard tearoom and bistro have remained open throughout, as well as other spaces including the studio theatre, box office, offices, spires rooms and swan rooms.

Paul Jepson, CEO and Creative Director of Landmark Theatres, said: “It is a pleasure to be able to re-enter the auditorium after two months of the space being closed. This week we welcomed our panto cast ahead of a busy schedule of rehearsals. The team at the Key are working hard to bring the magic of pantomime to life ahead of our first performance on 2 December.”

For further information about tickets for Aladdin please visit https://keytheatre-peterborough.com/event/aladdin/