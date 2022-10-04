A new youth driving experience aimed at 10 – 14-year-olds is due to launch at the East of England Showground.

Starting on October 23, teenagers can take advantage of an ‘exhilarating new off-road opportunity’, provided by pre-17 driving experts, Young Driver.

The company hopes these independent driving experiences will help decrease accident rates among newly qualified drivers.

Youngsters can learn to drive a Vauxhall Corsa and even a Bentley in this new experience.

The off-road sessions are provided in a fleet of electric All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) called Polaris Youth Rangers.

Originally created as tough working vehicles on farms, these agile ATVs can traverse uneven fields with ease.

This allows young adults to hone their independent driving skills, letting them practice steering, braking and reversing in a controlled environment, all under the supervision of specialist staff.

Speaking about the experience, head of marketing, Sue Waterfield, said: “The Polaris Youth Ranger gives them [young drivers] the opportunity to try being independently in control of a vehicle as well as experiencing what driving on different terrains feels like.”

Young Driver's ATVs can traverse over undulating fields and bumps with ease (image: Young Driver)

Safety is a key priority, and all drivers are required to wear a helmet while behind the wheel.

Instructors also use a Youth Ride Control system to set an appropriate speed limit to suit the driver’s age, as well as the terrain.

Drivers are given tuition at the beginning of their 30-minute session on how to use the vehicle before trying it for themselves on a specially designed course.

A parent can accompany the driver if they choose.

Young Driver's off-road sessions are provided in a fleet of electric All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) called Polaris Youth Rangers (image: Young Driver)

Ms Waterfield added: “Our aim is always to give young people a varied and safe introduction to driving, and we know that giving them a longer time to learn the basics behind the wheel in an unpressured environment helps to make them a safer driver when they go on to pass their test.”

In its efforts to help reduce the high accident rate for newly qualified drivers, Young Driver also gives youngsters aged from 10-17 the chance to get behind the wheel of a dual-controlled Vauxhall Corsa (with a fully qualified instructor sat beside them).

Other vehicles, including the Bentley Flying Spur, classic cars and even fire engines, are also available to drive.