Two teenagers have died following a single vehicle collision in Peterborough.

The teenage boys, aged 13 and 17, were passengers in a blue BMW 320 travelling along Crowland Road towards Crowland at about 12.50am on 14 May when the vehicle left the road and collided with a bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene and the two boys, and the driver, a 16-year-old boy, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life threatening injuries.

Breaking News

Sadly, the two passengers, from Peterborough, died in hospital yesterday (15 May).

The driver, also from Peterborough, has been arrested in connection with the collision and remains in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in the moments leading up to it, or anyone who has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.