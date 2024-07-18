Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Luxe cinema to feature VIP beds

Forty jobs are expected to be created at Peterborough’s new Luxe Odeon cinema when it opens later this year complete with new VIP beds.

The UK’s largest cinema operator has confirmed the £60 million cinema on the roof of the Queensgate Shopping Centre will be branded as one its new Luxe venues.

This means it will star an array of luxurious features from VIP beds – ‘the biggest and best seats in the house’ – and state-of the-art screen and sounds technology.

One of eight screens being fitted out in the new Odeon luxe cinema in the Queensgate Shoipping Centre in Peterborough. Inset, the new VIP beds being fitted into some of Odeon's new luxe cinemas.

The employment boost created by the opening of the eight screen IMAX cinema has also been confirmed by bosses of Odeon.

A spokesperson said: “We have announced a number of Odeon Luxe developments as we continue to invest in our cinemas.

“This expansion of our Luxe estate will see Odeon open a new eight-screen cinema in Peterborough later this year.

"The cinema represents a regional debut for Odeon as its first location in Cambridgeshire, reaffirming the company’s position as a trusted tenant of choice for its landlords.

It adds: “Luxe cinemas are equipped with cutting edge screen and sound technology to ensure the most immersive experience for guests, benefitting from ODEON's iSense screens, which offer 4k picture and wrap-around sound, plus the latest XT technology in IMAX screens.

"Guests can also benefit from a mix of standard and premium recliner or luxury glide seats, offering extra legroom for the ultimate comfort.

And it states: “Odeon is also transforming the front-row experience for guests at the new Luxe cinemas with the introduction of VIP Beds in select screens.

“VIP Beds are the biggest and best seats in the house, boasting extended legroom and greater space.

“Fitting up to three guests, the beds bring a new meaning to “front row experience,” allowing guests to feel even more immersed in the action whilst kicking back in luxury style.

“Odeon Luxe Peterborough will create 40 jobs in the local area.”

Suzie Welch, managing director at Odeon Cinemas Group, said: “We are delighted to have made a series of investments into expanding and upgrading our cinema estate and can’t wait to welcome guests to discover our best-in-class experience.

"These refurbishments reflect our long-term commitment to building our reputation as a trusted and valued tenant of choice for our landlords as well as our relentless focus on making movies better by driving innovation in the big screen experience.

“Offering an unbeatable combination of luxury and comfort with our much-loved food and beverage menu, we look forward to welcoming guests to kick back and immerse themselves in the magic of cinema in style at our new ODEON Luxe cinemas.”

The spokesman added: “This investment into the Luxe estate comes at an exciting time for the industry; Inside Out 2 is already on track to become ODEON’s biggest animated film since the pandemic, leading the way for a strong film slate throughout the second half of 2024.

"With Despicable Me 4 also now in cinemas, guest excitement is building for a strong and varied film slate with something for every taste, with the upcoming releases of Deadpool & Wolverine, Joker: Folie à Deux, Paddington in Peru, Gladiator II, Wicked, and Mufasa: The Lion King, amongst others.”