Odeon confirms it is to open eight screen IMAX cinema in Peterborough's Queensgate creating 40 jobs
Odeon Cinemas Group has today officially announced it is to open the new £60 million cinema in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.
Odeon says it will launch the Luxe eight screen cinema later this year in a move that will create 40 jobs.
It says the 25,000 square feet cinema has been designed with a ‘best-in-class guest experience in mind’, delivering eight large screens with the clearest sound and brightest picture, including the immersive power of IMAX.
And in a statement released today, it says that a crucial part of its big screen offering, the ODEON Luxe Peterborough will provide an ‘extensive food and beverage offer for customers to enjoy before, during, or after their cinema experience.’
Odeon, which is Europe’s largest cinema operator, says the venue will feature cutting-edge sound technology powered by Dolby and will offer more than 600 luxury seats as part of Odeon’s investment in innovating its premium cinema experience.
The opening represents a regional debut for Odeon as its first location in Cambridgeshire and says this reaffirms Odeon’s position as a trusted tenant of choice for its landlords.
Suzie Welch, managing director UKI, ODEON Cinemas Group, said: “We are delighted to be making our regional debut in Peterborough and form a key part of Queensgate’s brand-new leisure space.
She added: "We are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cinema experience for visitors and creating memorable experiences, complemented by our fantastic array of food and beverage options in the cinema.”
