Odeon expected to recruit staff for variety of roles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odeon Cinema is to use a Jobs Fair in Peterborough to recruit staff for its £60 million venue at the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The Odeon Luxe Cinema needs up to 40 staff to operate the eight screen IMAX attraction which is expected to open in late November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it has been revealed that the Odeon is listed as one of the employers set to attend a Jobs Fair that will take place in Peterborough on September 20.

This image shows how the Odeon cinema will appear in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "We understand the Odeon Cinema is looking for 35 staff to fill a variety of roles that you would associate with the running of a cinema.

"These include front of house staff, customer experience engagement staff, the serving of refreshments, ticketing and others.”

The Odeon will be among scores of local employers represented at the Jobs Fair which is expected to offer a choice of 700 vacancies across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cinema at the Queensgate Shopping Centre will be Odeon’s first venue in Cambridgeshire.

Suzie Welch, managing director UKI, ODEON Cinemas Group, has previously said: “We are delighted to be making our regional debut in Peterborough and form a key part of Queensgate’s brand-new leisure space.

"We are looking forward to delivering an unmatched cinema experience for visitors and creating memorable experiences, complemented by our fantastic array of food and beverage options in the cinema.”

What are the highlights of the Odeon Cinema?

The new Odeon Luxe Cinema will occupy a 25,000 square feet space and will feature eight screens of various sizes.

The main screen will be an IMAX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be more than 600 luxury seats and will also offer cutting-edge sound technology powered by Dolby.

Odeon says it is also transforming the front-row experience for guests at the new Luxe cinemas with the introduction of VIP Beds in select screens.

VIP Beds are the biggest and best seats in the house, boasting extended legroom and greater space.

Fitting up to three guests, the beds bring a new meaning to “front row experience,” allowing guests to feel even more immersed in the action.