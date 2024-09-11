More than 700 vacancies across city

​The number of people in Peterborough searching for jobs has risen by 24 per cent over a year, according to new figures.

​Data from the Department of Work and Pensions shows that Universal Credit claimants in the city rose to 8,725 last month – up 1,665 people on the same month last year.

The number of 18 to 24-year-olds claiming Universal Credit in Peterborough also rose over the year.

The figures show that last month there were 1,380 people aged 18 to 24 claiming unemployment related benefits – a hike of 15 per cent or 180 people on the same period a year ago.

But Jobcentre officials say much of the increase is the result of people who were previously claiming working tax credits being moved on to Universal Credit.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations Leader for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "What we have in the figures are some people who are out of work and searching for a job.

"And there are others who have a job but are not earning enough and are claiming benefits. Our task is to encourage these people to look at taking on extra employment or to find a completely new job.

He said: “The figures are not a cause for concern and there are plenty of job vacancies about.”

The Jobcentre is hosting a Jobs Fair in Peterborough on September 20 with more than 20 companies lined up to attend with representatives ready to talk to prospective applicants.

Among the employers will be AB Agri, Anglian Building Products, Cross Keys Homes, Diligenta, Farsight Security Services, Helping Hands, Holiday Inn Peterborough West and Mick George Group.

Mr Lankester said: “There are about 700 job vacancies in Peterborough.”

New figures for the East of England show there are currently 106,000 people out of work, which is down 17,000 people on the quarter and down 37,000 on the year.

The region’s unemployment rate is at 3.3 per cent, which is a drop of 1.1 percentage points on the year.

The number of people in non-working households is 339,000.