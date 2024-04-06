Members of Nene and Welland Oddfellows at one of the group's regular soup lunch events.

One of our region’s most enduring friendship groups is focussing its efforts on helping older people become more sociable.

The Nene and Welland Oddfellows, a group of 475 members who meet up regularly to enjoy events and activities around South Lincolnshire and Cambridgeshire, is extending a warm welcome to anyone interested in getting to know new people locally.

Karen Earth, Branch Secretary at Nene and Welland Oddfellows, acknowledged that making making friends can be more challenging later on in life:

“There are lots of obstacles that can get in the way of making friends, particularly as we get older,” she said.

“Not knowing how to start or where to look is often the first and most difficult hurdle,” she observed, “especially when you’ve recently retired or just moved to a new area, so we want people to know that we’re here and will help to remove as many barriers as possible.”

The events laid on by Oddfellows are many and varied, typically ranging from craft groups and bingo to coffee mornings and walks, and even lunches out in local villages.

The group is very aware that costs can also prove to be a barrier to socialsing at times:

“We keep the prices of our events to a minimum in order to make them as accessible and affordable as possible,” Karen reassured.

In this vein, the society also runs around 60 online events every month, all of which are free and open to all.

As well as social events, Oddfellows members can access a range of benefits, including care and welfare support, and a travel club.

In addition, there are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in raising money for good causes (the Chairman’s Charity this year is the Three Counties Dog Rescue).

Karen had some final words of advice for those who’d like to get involved but may be lacking in courage:

“If you’re nervous about trying out a new group, [remember] many of our regulars felt that way in the beginning.

“We’ll do all we can to put you at ease.”