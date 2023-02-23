The number of bus journeys taken in Peterborough has fallen by almost half in the last decade, according to new figures.

Department for Transport figures show the total number of bus journeys in Peterborough is down 47 per cent on the last decade.

Passengers took 5.6 million bus journeys in Peterborough in the year to March 2022.

This was up from 2.6 million the previous year, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but was down significantly on pre-pandemic levels.

In 2019-20, the last full year before the pandemic, Peterborough passengers took nine million journeys.

A decade ago there were 4.6 billion journeys – with the number of trips falling every year since 2013-14 (except last year due to the pandemic).

It comes as the Government introduced a £2 cap on all bus journeys outside London last year to encourage more people to travel by bus.

The cap was initially supposed to end in March this year, but the scheme has been extended by three months – from April to June 30.

A further £80 million in funding has now been provided to protect vital bus services during the same time period.

‘Welcome and a great success’

The Campaign for Better Transport said the extension of the £2 bus fare cap and funding for key services is “very welcome and a great success”.

Paul Tuohy, chief executive of the campaign group, said: "This will reassure communities across the country who are reliant on buses to access work, education, and healthcare.

“However, another extension only gets us so far. We are urging the Government to implement long-term funding reform to avoid more uncertainty and give everyone access to affordable and reliable bus services.”

The figures also show there were 26 journeys per person in Peterborough in 2021-22 – up from 12.9.

Elderly or disabled passengers accounted for 1.2 million (21 per cent) of journeys.

It comes as a state-of-the-art bus depot is planned for Peterborough.

Bosses claim it will be the driving force behind ambitious plans to encourage active and sustainable travel and cut car use across the region.

