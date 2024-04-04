Nottingham Forest scarf left in tribute to biker killed in collision with Mini at Market Deeping

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Nottingham Forest scarf is among the tributes left to a motorbiker who died in a collision at Market Deeping this week.

The collision happened on Spalding Road, Market Deeping, near to the junction with Towngate East, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday 1 April.

The collision involved a blue Yamaha motorbike and a red Mini Countryman. Both vehicles were travelling along the B1525 Spalding Road towards Deeping St James and Market Deeping.

Floral tributes on the A15 Spalding road near the Towngate junction.

Sadly, the 24-year-old man who was riding the motorbike, died following the incident.

The driver of the Mini, a woman in her 20s and a passenger, a man in his 20s, were not seriously injured.

The football scarf is one of a large number of tributes left at the scene of the incident, with flowers also left at the spot by loved ones.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Spalding Road, or in the area before the collision and who may have information that will assist our investigation to get in touch. If you saw either vehicle prior to the collision or witnessed the collision, we would like to hear from you. We would also ask for anyone who was in the area to look at any dashcam or similar footage they may have to check if either of the vehicles has been recorded.