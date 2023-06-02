‘Nothing was going to stop her’: Charlotte rides in convertible for 103 birthday

Charlotte Hills, from Hampton Grove Care Home, had a “dream” ride out in a BMW M4 convertible today – to mark her 103rd birthday.

After toying with the idea of going on an aeroplane or a train ride, Charlotte and staff at the home finally agreed for Junction 17, from Yaxley, to bring in a high performance car to take Charlotte out for a spin.

Lisa May, activities lead at the home, said: “Her face just lit up.

Charlotte Hills pictured being chauffeur driven by Umesh Narshi from Junction 17, with her son Stephen Hills in the back seat (image: David Lowndes/NationalWorld).

“She got in that car. Nothing was gonna stop. I bought her a scarf because she had her hair done ready yesterday.

“She just had an amazing time. When she came back we asked her: ‘did you enjoy it’? She said it was ‘fabulous, breathtaking’.

“She's an amazing lady. She actually joins in quite a lot of our activities and one of our favourite activities is armchair exercises. Now this lady is very, very versatile in what she can do for her age. She's more bendy than what I am!”

Charlotte was born in Kent and had a varied carer, working on a farm and making wedding cakes – and moved to Peterborough one year ago.

103-year-old Charlotte Hills, a resident of Hampton Grove care home, celebrates her birthday with a trip in a BMW convertible.

“She's funny, she's approachable, she's loving. She loves talking about the war.

"She sits with our domestic staff a lot, talking about her wartime stories. She's a very knowledgeable lady,” Lisa added.

After her high-octane drive she was whizzed back to the car home to enjoy a singer and “massive” birthday cake surrounded by her family.