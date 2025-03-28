North West Cambridgeshire MP calls for support for RSA Insurance staff after jobs cut warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Redundancies could be phased over two years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling has voiced concerns after a leading insurance company warned that 250 jobs are at risk.

Mr Carling has called for all possible support to be provided for staff at RSA Insurance, of Lynchwood House, Lynch Wood, after the company revealed the uncertainty facing many of its employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company, which employs 450 people at its Peterborough offices, says the loss of a contract with banking group Nationwide has forced it to review staff numbers.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, inset, has voiced concerns after Peterborough-based RSA Insurance warned 250 jobs are at risk.

Bosses say they are consulting with staff and any redundancies would be phased over two years.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling said: "This is deeply concerning news for RSA staff now facing uncertainty about their jobs.

"These job losses are tied to the loss of a contract with Nationwide - and while that makes the situation difficult, it’s vital that every effort is made to redeploy staff and provide the right support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"RSA have told me that they will do this where possible and have pledged to put in place other support measures to help those affected, so it’s vital they now deliver that commitment, and I will push them to do so.

"I’ll be engaging with key stakeholders to understand what further support may be required and will seek to meet Unite union representatives as soon as possible.

Mr Carling added: “Despite RSA’s loss of this contract, Peterborough’s job market remains strong, with growing investment and new opportunities across various sectors - helping to bring opportunities for people at all stages of their careers, and ensure long-term stability for our region.”

The jobs were announced as ‘at risk’ after Nationwide opted in January to choose Aviva as its new service provider for its home insurance product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed RSA’s decision to leave the personal insurance market, which was first announced in December 2023.

Aviva plans to manage most of the Nationwide work from its offices in Perth and Glasgow from the autumn.

A spokesperson for RSA said: “250 of our staff support the Nationwide contract.

"These people are now entering into an extended period of discussions as we wind down our support to Nationwide over at least the next two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We have been consulting with Unite the union for some time and these discussions will continue throughout this process.

"There will be a small reduction in roles in September, with the majority of the reductions throughout 2026 as the ramp down of existing Nationwide business will take at least two years to complete.

"We will seek to maximise redeployment opportunities as well as providing a full package of support to our people including outplacement help, hosting recruitment fairs and proactively contacting other local employers.”