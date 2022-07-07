North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has backed the Prime Minister’s decision to resign.

And Mr Vara paid tribute to Mr Johnson’s successes and said that he would be remembered for his time at Number 10.

In a Tweet, Mr Vara stated: “This is the right decision by Boris Johnson.

"His place in history is secure.

"He delivered Brexit and oversaw the vaccine rollout and financial assistance plan during the Covid pandemic.

"And he has led the way in supporting Ukraine at this most dangerous time for Europe.”

Mr Johnson announced this morning (Thursday) he would be resigning as Prime Minister.

His decision follows the resignations of 50 plus Conservative MPs after the double blow to Mr Johnson’s authority when Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced their resignations on Tuesday.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”