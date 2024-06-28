Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Combination of issues blamed for temporary shut down

Peterborough’s household recycling centre has reopened after staffing issues forced its temporary closure.

The centre in Fengate was shut suddenly yesterday (June 27) after being overwhelmed by a combination of issues.

Peterborough City Council said that an unforeseen driver shortage combined with a high volume of visitors since the start of hot weather had resulted in a build-up of waste at the site.

It stated the centre had closed to allow the waste to be cleared.

Normal service at the centre was resumed today (June 28)

A council spokesperson said: “The Household Recycling Centre has reopened after on-site issues.

"We would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation.”

Issues caused by the driver shortage were first announced a week ago by the council.