Build up of waste cannot be cleared quickly

Large numbers of residents using Peterborough Household Recycling Centre since the start of the hot weather have been partly blamed for the facility’s sudden closure.

The amount of waste brought to the Fengate centre by visitors during the recent hot spell combined with a shortage of drivers to take the rubbish away have contributed to its closure, say council bosses.

The decision to shut the waste centre was announced today (June 27) by Peterborough City Council which had said the action had been prompted by issues over staffing.

Action is being taken to clear a backlog of waste at the Peterborough Household Recycling Centre

Now the council says that while it has managed to resolve the staffing issues, the centre will remain closed while the backlog of waste is removed.

A council spokesperson said: “The issues we have been encountering in recent weeks are due to an unforeseen driver shortage.

“This combined with a high volume of visitors since the start of nicer weather recently, has resulted in a build-up of waste at the site which unfortunately can’t be cleared quickly.

“Issues with staffing have since been resolved, and along with various other partners we have been actively working to clear the backlog of waste at the site.

He added: “However, whilst we do so, we have decided to close the centre for today.

“We will announce updates in due course and would advise residents to view our social media accounts for further news on this.”