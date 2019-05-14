No running out of steam at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway

Steam trains, exhibits and weird and wonderful outfits all made it another Steampunk to remember at Nene Valley Railway over the weekend.

Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology. This year’s event was the fourth Steampunk weekend to be held at Nene Valley Railway, whose marketing manager Jerry Thurston said: “It was really, really well received. It gets bigger every year, which is quite exciting. It’s going to be a fixture for Nene Valley. It was a massive effort by the staff and volunteers.” Three-quarters of the tickets to travel on the Flying Scotsman on September 28, 29 and 30 have been sold, Jerry added.

