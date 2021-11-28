Nine dogs in and around Peterborough in need of rehoming

2.

This little sweetie arrived in our care as she was found living in unsuitable conditions. It's quite possible that poor Amelie has never lived in a home before and will therefore quite possibly need full training from scratch. On arrival, it was discoverd that Amelie was struggling with her breathing and has since gone on to have BOAS surgery at one of our animal hospitals to help her cope better. This has given Amelie a much better quality of life however new owners will need to monitor her breathing in the future especially during the summer months. Amelie has clearly had little socialisation with the great outdoors and can be wary of new things. She is reactive on the lead with other dogs so new owners will need to be willing to work with this and get her attention on them when passing other dogs. She will need to be the only pet in her new home but with slow and gentle introductions she may get used to walking along side other dogs. Amelie loves people and is a real fuss pot!

Photo: Midlands