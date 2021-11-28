Nine dogs in and around Peterborough in need of rehoming

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on dogs that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome dogs in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each dog and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
1.
Alfie is a gorgeous young boy who is looking for loving family. He came from another animal centre and is now desperate to find a new permanant home after spending such a long period of time in a kennel environment. Alfie is a big goofball who loves having a mad five minutes and ending up squished under your arm for a cuddle. He is very intelligent and knows a vast amount of commands which he is happy to show you for a good treat or some peanut butter. Alfie walks nicely on lead but can get a little anxious walking past unknown dogs and will mouth his lead. We believe this behaviour is frustration and once he is off site he is much calmer. We have managed to mix him with other dogs here at the centre and with slow and gradual introductions, he enjoys a good rough and tumble.
Photo: Midlands
2.
This little sweetie arrived in our care as she was found living in unsuitable conditions. It's quite possible that poor Amelie has never lived in a home before and will therefore quite possibly need full training from scratch. On arrival, it was discoverd that Amelie was struggling with her breathing and has since gone on to have BOAS surgery at one of our animal hospitals to help her cope better. This has given Amelie a much better quality of life however new owners will need to monitor her breathing in the future especially during the summer months. Amelie has clearly had little socialisation with the great outdoors and can be wary of new things. She is reactive on the lead with other dogs so new owners will need to be willing to work with this and get her attention on them when passing other dogs. She will need to be the only pet in her new home but with slow and gentle introductions she may get used to walking along side other dogs. Amelie loves people and is a real fuss pot!
Photo: Midlands
3.
Bailey is a sweet lad who came into us as his previous owners were unable to cope. When he first arrived he was very timid and unsure of new surroundings and noises, but he has become a completely different dog and has shown to be a loving and cheeky chap. Once he knows you he loves lots of fuss and spending time with you. Bailey loves his walks and spending time out exploring. Bailey will need a secure and private garden with 6ft fencing that he can spend time playing and relaxing in. Bailey will need to be the only animal in the home and can live with children 12 years and over that will give him space when he needs it. Bailey can be left for short periods of time as he prefers human company, and would need to be built up gradually. Can you offer this cheeky chap his forever home?
Photo: Midlands
4.
This sweet girl is Esme, she arrived in our care with several of her friends after they were removed from unsuitable living conditions. After spending a bit of time in our care she is ready to begin looking for her forever home. It's likely that Esme has never lived in a home prior to coming here and will therefore need training from scratch on how to behave in a home. To achieve this, she will need someone at home for most of the day and then gradually build her up to being left home alone. She has always been around other dogs and would benefit from going to a home with another neutered dog where she can learn how to be in a home and also have a play mate! We are however looking for a home with no cats or small animals due to her high prey drive. Once Esme gets to know you she really lets her playful (and cheeky) side show, she is however nervous of new people so several visits will be needed to make her feel more comfortable.
Photo: Midlands