Nine cats and dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

Meet our Beautiful Smiley Lucy! Lucy arrived here at the centre after needing extensive veterinary treatment. She has been a joy to care for and makes us laugh everyday, she is now ready to look for a home and family to call her own. Lucy is a very bouncy and loving Bulldog. She has so much character and loves being with people and dogs. She is a little timid of loud noises and sudden movements so she will need some time adjusting to new home surroundings and noises which come with being in a home environment. She will roll over for belly rubs and will lay there till the cows come home! She is a very affectionate dog when it comes to people and is quite needy. For this reason we are looking for someone to be at home with Lucy most of the day to make her feel at ease and have someone there to rub her belly all day.

Photo: Midlands