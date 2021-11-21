Nine cats and dogs close to Peterborough that are in need of a new home

The Peterborough Telegraph is running regular spotlights on cats that need new homes to support the work of animal charities in the Peterborough area.
The Peterborough and District Branch of the RSPCA do so much to rescue, nurture and subsequently rehome all kinds of pets in the area. They have continued to operate throughout lockdown and within a small radius are still permitted to rehome these animals.
Below are a selection of those that have been rescued and are in need of their forever home.
To find more details on each cat and to search for more rescue animals, visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process.
The RSPCA are funded entirely by public donations and receive no government money and therefore rely on the generosity of the public. Anyone wishing to support their work do so via www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/donate.
This lovely girl is Maggie! She arrived in our care after being found straying with no home to call her own. She was in a bit of a sorry state, covered from head to toe in fleas and suffering from skin issues. After recieving some much needed TLC she is now on the mend and ready to begin looking for her forever home. Maggie has settled into the cattery well. She is still a bit shy and takes a minute to get used to new people however she is very affectionate and enjoys a fuss. We are looking for a quiet home where she will be able to settle in at her own pace and where she will be able to go outside and explore.
Alfie is a gorgeous young boy who is looking for loving family. He came from another animal centre and is now desperate to find a new permanant home after spending such a long period of time in a kennel environment. Alfie is a big goofball who loves having a mad five minutes and ending up squished under your arm for a cuddle. He is very intelligent and knows a vast amount of commands which he is happy to show you for a good treat or some peanut butter. Alfie walks nicely on lead but can get a little anxious walking past unknown dogs and will mouth his lead. We believe this behaviour is frustration and once he is off site he is much calmer. We have managed to mix him with other dogs here at the centre and with slow and gradual introductions, he enjoys a good rough and tumble.
This gorgeous young lady Chelsea came into the centre due to her having health problems. On examination with our vet it was found that Chelsea was suffering from a bladder stone which she has had successfully removed, but potential adopters need to be aware that these may reoccur. She will also need to be on a special urinary diet for her lifetime to help prevent these re-occurring. Our vet would be able to offer her new owners advice on this. Chelsea has settled into cattery life well now that she is feeling alot better and enjoys affection on her terms.In her new home she will need a room or quiet area where she can go if she feels overwhelmed or just wants her own space and when she is more confident she will need to be able to go outside and explore.
Meet our Beautiful Smiley Lucy! Lucy arrived here at the centre after needing extensive veterinary treatment. She has been a joy to care for and makes us laugh everyday, she is now ready to look for a home and family to call her own. Lucy is a very bouncy and loving Bulldog. She has so much character and loves being with people and dogs. She is a little timid of loud noises and sudden movements so she will need some time adjusting to new home surroundings and noises which come with being in a home environment. She will roll over for belly rubs and will lay there till the cows come home! She is a very affectionate dog when it comes to people and is quite needy. For this reason we are looking for someone to be at home with Lucy most of the day to make her feel at ease and have someone there to rub her belly all day.
