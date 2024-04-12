Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young directors of a nightclub events management business in Peterborough have secured a prestigious deal to bring their parties to the fun-time Mediterranean island of Ibiza.

After just nine months of staging its parties across Cambridgeshire, Spectra Entertainment has been invited to take its dance music events to the sun-soaked island to help partygoers dance the day and night away through the summer.

They have been chosen to provide the night-long entertainment on Saturdays for the coveted Itaca Rooftop in San Antonio, which parties to 5am each night, while Sunday nights will find the crew at Lineker’s beach club, owned by Wayne Lineker, brother of former England and Leicester football star and now BBC Match of the Day host Gary Lineker.

Spectra Entertainment's Alfie Tate, Adrian Bilicz and Joshua Turner with Freddie Lineker

Alfie Tate, who runs Spectra Entertainment with fellow directors Adrian Bilicz and Joshua Turner, said: “We’ve managed to secure every Saturday at Itaca Rooftop and every Sunday at Lineker’s, both of which are a nightclub/bar type venue.

“Each night we will be having DJs coming in to provide a range of music, but most specifically House music which has been our main genre when delivering events in the UK.

He said: “We will also be replicating the 'Spectra Experience' with various party games, entertainment, decorations and music to ensure we're the best place to come this summer."

Alfie added: “It’s fantastic – the business is merely nine months old but we can announce that this summer we will be flying out to Ibiza to deliver events in the party capital of the world.”

Alfie said the trio had launched the business in August last year as they felt that the nightlife in and around Peterborough could be better.

He said: “Our first event was in October for a Halloween event in Peterborough which was a huge success with more than 400 people in attendance that night.