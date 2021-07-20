New Youth Directory for Peterborough youngsters published

The directory which was designed in consultation with the Peterborough Youth Sector Forum and young people from across Peterborough is the first of its kind.

It is being labelled as a simple way for young people to find out what is happening in their city and to find clubs, organisations, activities and support right the way across Peterborough, the vast majority of which are based within the voluntary sector.

The directory has been produced following funding from the National Lottery and Department of Digital Culture, Music and Sport.

Youth Inspired was founded at Peterborough Council for Voluntary Service.

Wendi Ogle-Welbourn, executive director for people and communities at Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that young people will now have the directory they requested to provide them with up-to-date information on services and support available to them.

“It is so important that young people are encouraged and enabled to access a wide range of activities locally. Youth Inspired has worked with young people to make this happen – it will make a real difference to young people in the city.”

The youth directory features a wide variety of activities, support and opportunities for young people and will be sent to secondary schools, higher education and community organisations across Peterborough.