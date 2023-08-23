An opening date for the new Wendy’s fast food drive-thru in Peterborough has still to be finalised.

But the boss of Blank Table, which is the franchise that will run the drive-thru in Maskew Avenue, says the new venue will open at some point in the last three months of the year.

His comments come as recruitment gets under way for a manager and assistant managers for the 45-covers drive-thru that is a central feature of the £30 million Bourges View business park.

Top: Wendy's at Maskew Avenue in Peterborough, which is being fitted out and is expected to open towards the end of the year; below: how Wendy's is likely to look once works are completed.

Cark Morris, managing director of Blank Table, said: “We have not yet made a decision on the opening date for Wendy’s in Peterborough but it will be this year – we expect it to be in the final quarter of the year.

He said: “As is well known there have been delays in the construction of the site and that has impacted on the opening of Wendy’s.

He said: “We are currently working to fit out the restaurant and are waiting for some equipment to arrive. There is not a great deal to see at the moment.”

Wendy’s is a popular American fast food chain that has recently embarked on an expansion drive in the UK with plans to open 45 outlets and move deeper into Europe.

The new Peterborough venue is expected to create about 50 jobs.