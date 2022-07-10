A £2.5 million plus facelift for Peterborough’s Lincoln Road could transform the area into a visitor destination boasting a flourishing cafe culture and tree-lined streets.

This is the vision being put before thousands of residents who are being urged to have their say on the proposed transformation ahead of an application for Government funding to turn the dream into a reality.

The venture is one of eight Peterborough Towns Fund projects and is eligible for £2.5 million from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

A public consultation is about to start on £2.5 million plans to transform Lincoln Road, Millfield, Peterborough.

Extra finance is expected from Peterborough City Council’s redevelopment budget – it is not yet clear how much this will be - plus grant funding from other sources.

The amount being spent is likely to be less than envisaged last year when the council was to provide match funding of £1.9 million. This was cut as the council tackled a £27 million funding gap.

It is hoped the improvements will create an attractive destination for residents and visitors, encourage more people to walk and cycle, boost business and encourage a cafe culture with cafes, restaurants and shops extending outside to make the most of the improved extra space.

Now the council has launched a four week public consultation about its twp options for the Millfield area of Lincoln Road between Searjeant Street and Windmill Street,

Enhancements that could be included in those options are:

Widened pavements.

Pedestrian crossings at the Lincoln Road/Alma Road junction.

Soft landscaping such as trees and shrubs.

Electric vehicle charging points.

New bins, benches.

Cycle parking and possibly cycle lanes.

A community art trail.

But the improvements will mean a loss of three to 10 car parking spaces.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, council leader, said: “This area is a real community, which is buzzing at all times of the day and with a fantastic range of restaurants, café and shops ranging from Portuguese bars, Turkish and Greek restaurants and European supermarkets.

“The street improvements proposed have the potential to further enhance this area, but what is more important is that the public have their say.

“We are awaiting the final sign-off on the funding, but before we spend it, we want to make sure this is what residents and the wider Peterborough public want.”

Matthew Bradbury, chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: “Lincoln Road could really benefit from this Towns Fund money.

“Proposals have been drawn up to show members of the public how it could be spent.

“We want to know what really matters to local people and how they want this money to be spent.”

The consultation will start on July 11 and run to August 8 and will include an online survey, which can be found at the council’s website plus face-to face events.

When do the consultation events take place?

July 11: 10am-3pm on Lincoln Road before the Stone Lane turning

July 19: 10am-3pm on Lincoln Road before the Stone Lane turning

July 27: 5pm-8pm on Lincoln Road before the Stone Lane turning