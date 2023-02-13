New training centre in Peterborough will equip unemployed people with skills to back into work

Hub opens as vacancies and benefit claimant numbers rise

A new training centre to help unemployed people back into the workplace has opened in Peterborough.

​The hub has been set up in The Causeway by the national Portland Training Company with its first courses getting under way today. (February 13)

Tutors provide training in construction and logistics skills and will be running two ‘Fast Track to Warehousing’ courses and a ‘Fast Track to Construction’ course each month with about 12 trainees on each one.

The opening of the new centre comes as many employers in Peterborough struggle to fill a record number of vacancies and yet claimant figures show a rise in the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits.

A spokesperson for the Portland Training Company said staff were working with the local job centres to promote the courses, which each run over one or two weeks.

He added: “We’ve got a lot of interest so far, which is great.

"In order to be eligible to receive the fully funded courses, the learners must be aged 24 years or older, be unemployed and be claiming benefits.

"Across the business we have eight tutors but there will be two delivering courses at Peterborough at any one time.

"For those learners that are unemployed we aim to provide them with the skills and confidence they need in order to access employment to increase their standard of living.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “I think it is absolutely the right that every effort is taken to help people back into work.

"Nationally, we have record numbers of vacancies – including many hundreds right here in Peterborough.

"It is the right thing to do link people with these opportunities and and offer training where appropriate.”

Figures released by the House of Commons show the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in the Peterborough parliamentary constituency rose by four per cent – 170 people – in December last year to 4,705 people compared to the previous month. The number of 18 to 24 year-olds claiming jobless-related benefits went up by 15 to 800 – up two per cent – over the same period.

In neighbouring North West Cambridgeshire constituency, the number of people claiming unemployment related benefits went up by 70 people to 2,455 – a rate of increase of three per cent – over the same time.

For 18 to 24 years-old, there was a hike of 20 people – a two per cent rise – to 425 people across the same period.

People can register their interest in any of the courses visiting the Portland website or by calling 0114 2055515, email [email protected] or via their job coach at their job centre.

1 . Work training Learners with Portland Training at the new centre in Peterborough. Photo: nw Photo Sales

2 . Work training Some of the equipment at Portland Training centre in Peterborough. Photo: nw Photo Sales

3 . Work training The Portland Training Company centre in Peterborough. Photo: nw Photo Sales

4 . Work training Learners with Portland Training Company at the new centre in Peterborough. Photo: nw Photo Sales