Photographer Russell Boyce’s New Town Youth 1985 exhibition is currently on display at Peterborough Museum and captures the city’s youth culture in the 1980s

A photographic exhibition capturing the lives of young people growing up in Peterborough in the 1980s is currently on display in the city.

Photographer Russell Boyce’s New Town Youth 1985 project pictures Peterborough’s diverse youth groups navigating their way through their lives as the country was coming out of recession in 1985.

The collection is currently being displayed at Peterborough Museum, in Priestgate. It is the first time since the photographs were first taken 37 years ago that they have been exhibited together.

“The exhibition has been positively received and I’ve enjoyed hearing what people have been saying about it,” Russell, who took the photos in 1985, aged 23, said.

"The response has been terrific.

“When we started planning the New Town Youth 1985 exhibition 18 months ago interest rates and inflation were low, but as we got closer to the exhibition the economy started to change.

"Now the things which were relevant in 1985 – high interest rates, inflation and youth unemployment – are relevant today. It’s gone full circle – it’s really come home."

Glenys Wass, heritage collections and museum exhibition manager at Peterborough Museum, said: "It has been wonderful for the museum to have the opportunity to display such a unique exhibition of photographs that document Peterborough's youth from the 1980s. The images provide a snapshot of what everyday life was like for the people featured.

“The exhibition has been very well received by our visitors who have been fascinated by many of the photographs, which either brought back memories of where they were in the 1980's or been interested in the clothes and activities of the time.”

The exhibition will be on display until April 16 this year. Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery, in Priestgate, is free to enter and open from 11am to 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday.

The Peterborough Telegraph took a trip to the museum to take a few pictures of the exhibition:

1 . New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum Photographer Russell Boyce Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

4 . New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum New Town Youth 1985 photographic exhibition at Peterborough Museum Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales