Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 18th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST

The owners of a riverside tearoom in Peterborough are expanding their business with the opening of a new cafe.

Hannah Spence and Andy Jones, who run The Chalkboard near the Key Theatre, are creating a second eatery with a cafe at Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood.

Hannah said the new venue, which will be called The Chalkboard Cafe, will employ six members of staff and should open in the autumn.

The venue for the new Chalkboard Cafe at the Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough.The venue for the new Chalkboard Cafe at the Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough.
The venue for the new Chalkboard Cafe at the Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough.
She said: “We are looking forward to opening our new premises but we have lots of work ahead of us so we don’t have a specific opening date yet.

The new Chalkboard Cafe will be more focused on takeaways, offering breakfasts and lunches, where people can collect their orders, grab and go or order for delivery and with just a few seats inside and outside.

Hannah said: "This will be a smaller version of The Chalkboard ready for your takeaway needs at breakfast and lunch with some seating inside and out – especially for those who work on the business park.

“We also have lots of other ideas to make the most of this great space and location.”

The duo’s current venue on The Embankment focuses on delicious food eaten at table with views across the River Nene.

Andy said: “The premises has previously been used as a cafe but it closed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is an exciting venture and we are looking forward to its opening. People have expressed a lot of interest through our social media channels.”

