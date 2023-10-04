Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new cafe has just opened at a Peterborough business park.

The Chalkboard Cafe at Peterborough Business Park in Lynch Wood has been set up by Hannah Spence and Andy Jones, who run The Chalkboard near the Key Theatre.

The new cafe opened for its first day of trading on Wednesday (October 4).

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chalkboard Cafe, the Peterborough Business Park, from left, Mia Goldsmith, Dani Houchin, Hannah Spence, Natasha Griffin-Murtagh and Charlotte Wrath

It is expected to employ up to six members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premises have previously been used as a cafe but the venture was forced to close due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The new Chalkboard Cafe will be more focused on takeaways, offering breakfasts and lunches, where people can collect their orders, grab and go or order for delivery and with just a few seats inside and outside.