New takeaway-based Chalkboard cafe opens in Peterborough

Eatery is aimed at office workers
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 4th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 15:03 BST
A new cafe has just opened at a Peterborough business park.

The Chalkboard Cafe at Peterborough Business Park in Lynch Wood has been set up by Hannah Spence and Andy Jones, who run The Chalkboard near the Key Theatre.

The new cafe opened for its first day of trading on Wednesday (October 4).

The Chalkboard Cafe, the Peterborough Business Park, from left, Mia Goldsmith, Dani Houchin, Hannah Spence, Natasha Griffin-Murtagh and Charlotte WrathThe Chalkboard Cafe, the Peterborough Business Park, from left, Mia Goldsmith, Dani Houchin, Hannah Spence, Natasha Griffin-Murtagh and Charlotte Wrath
The Chalkboard Cafe, the Peterborough Business Park, from left, Mia Goldsmith, Dani Houchin, Hannah Spence, Natasha Griffin-Murtagh and Charlotte Wrath
It is expected to employ up to six members of staff.

The premises have previously been used as a cafe but the venture was forced to close due to the impact of the Covid pandemic.

The new Chalkboard Cafe will be more focused on takeaways, offering breakfasts and lunches, where people can collect their orders, grab and go or order for delivery and with just a few seats inside and outside.

Hannah and Andy say the new venture will be a smaller version of The Chalkboard and will focus on takeaways at breakfast and lunch especially for those who work on the business park.