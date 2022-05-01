Warrant Officer Rose takes the SWO’s official cane from Warrant Officer Bedells. WO Rose is now the new station Warrant Officer

A new station warrant officer has been appointed at RAF Wittering – with discipline and standards on his agenda.

Originally from Yorkshire, warrant officer Darren Rose joined the RAF on the Youth Training Scheme in 1987 as a 16-year-old trainee chef. It’s a career that has seen many highlights, notably in 2012 when, as a sergeant, he was part of the team that fed military personnel during the London Olympic games.

Before becoming Station Warrant Officer (SWO), Mr Rose was the squadron warrant officer for No 3 mobile catering squadron (3MCS). He said: “3MCS is the career pinnacle for anyone who works in RAF catering. It’s the challenge and the availability of range in what you do that absolutely makes this the job for chefs and stewards.”

Mr Rose takes over from Warrant Officer David Bedells, who has been the acting SWO for the last four months, following the departure of Warrant Officer Hywel Greening.

Responsible for the maintenance of discipline and standards, a SWO is the station commander’s eyes and ears. In addition to their many other duties, station warrant officers also organise and direct official parades in the nearby towns and cities.

Darren Rose is, by nature, a softly spoken man. When asked how he would acclimatise to the shouting that comes with directing a parade, he said: “If only you knew me when I was a head chef, I have the ability to turn up the volume and get things moving when I need to.”

Mr Rose continued: “To become a station warrant officer was always a career aspiration, to do that job at RAF Wittering is an honour and I would choose to be the SWO at no other station.”