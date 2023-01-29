New station commander takes over at RAF Wittering
“It is a challenging role, but the Station has a talented and dedicated team of service, civilian and contractor personnel who will continue to deliver and support our Defence outputs.”
A new station commander has taken over at RAF Wittering.
Wing Commander Nikki Duncan has taken over the role from Wing Commander Jez Case.She has been at Wittering since July 2022 as Officer Commanding Support. She joined the Royal Air Force in 1990 and is an experienced People Operations Officer.
She said: “It is an honour and privilege to be made the Station Commander at RAF Wittering which has a long and proud history. It is a challenging role, but the Station has a talented and dedicated team of service, civilian and contractor personnel who will continue to deliver and support our Defence outputs. I am also looking forward to working with our friends and neighbours in the local community.
“My thanks must go to Wg Cdr Case not just for such a comprehensive handover but also for all his hard work during his time as Station Commander.”
Wing Commander Case said: “It has been an immense privilege to command RAF Wittering. The Station’s personnel, service and civilian, have risen to every challenge and it has been an honour to work with people who are so committed to supporting the Royal Air Force. Getting to know the people of RAF Wittering and the local communities in Wittering, Stamford, Peterborough, Rutland, and Leicester has also been incredibly rewarding – thank you.”