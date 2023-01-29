A new station commander has taken over at RAF Wittering.

Wing Commander Nikki Duncan has taken over the role from Wing Commander Jez Case.She has been at Wittering since July 2022 as Officer Commanding Support. She joined the Royal Air Force in 1990 and is an experienced People Operations Officer.

She said: “It is an honour and privilege to be made the Station Commander at RAF Wittering which has a long and proud history. It is a challenging role, but the Station has a talented and dedicated team of service, civilian and contractor personnel who will continue to deliver and support our Defence outputs. I am also looking forward to working with our friends and neighbours in the local community.

Wing Commander Jez Case hands over to Wing Commander Nikki Duncan.

“My thanks must go to Wg Cdr Case not just for such a comprehensive handover but also for all his hard work during his time as Station Commander.”