New Station Commander at RAF Wittering

Wing Commander Jez Case and Group Captain Jo Lincoln.

Wing Commander Jez Case is the new person in the post at RAF Wittering, taking over from Group Captain Jo Lincoln who is promoted to Air Commodore in July.

After a successful tour as the Station Commander, Group Captain Lincoln will be promoted to the rank of Air Commodore upon taking up her new post at Headquarters Air Command.

Group Captain Lincoln said: “It has been an absolute privilege to command RAF Wittering and to work with such a diverse and talented workforce, who are so committed to supporting the Royal Air Force. With a great team, anything is possible. I could not have asked for a more supportive local community; our neighbours in Wittering, Stamford, Peterborough, Rutland and Leicester have been incredible – thank you.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wing Commander Case arrived at the Cambridgeshire Station in September 2020 as Officer Commanding Operations Wing, responsible for the safe operation of RAF Wittering’s airfield and airspace. As an experienced Weapons Systems Officer, he has logged over 2,000 hours with the Tornado GR4 and had numerous operational tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Until now, the role of Station Commander has been combined with that of A4 Force Elements Commander. The role of commanding the A4 Force Elements will transfer to Group Captain Nick Huntley who becomes A4 Force Elements Commander and Deputy Commander of the RAF Support Force in July 2021.

The RAF Support Force brings together most of the capabilities and skills needed to sustain modern air operations and exercises; specialist engineering and logistics, advanced military communications, tactical medical services, mountain rescue and music services. The RAF Support Force has its headquarters at RAF Wittering.

The flying mission at RAF Wittering will be unaffected as a result of the change in Station Commander and further military exercises like the recent Swift Pirate are already planned.