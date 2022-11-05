There has been a new start for Whittlesey Food Bank after it moved to a new, bigger home – so it can help even more people.

Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid has moved from its old base at Whittlesey Christian Church in Broad Street to its new premises at the town’s Manor Leisure Centre, in Station Road.

Whittlesey Mayor, Cllr David Mason, who is also Leader of Whittlesey Town Council, Fenland District Councillor for Whittlesey and Founder and Chairman of Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid said: “We had started to overtake the church somewhat, so we needed to find a bigger home.

Some of the food on offer at Whittlesey Emergency Food Aid

"After looking at different options, Fenland District Council came to our aid and found the perfect spot, an old changing room at The Manor.

“After lots of hard work to transform the space, taking out benches, painting and transporting fridges and freezers, we now have an ideal space to provide the service from and will hopefully be able to help even more people.”

The foodbank was set up in 2014 after Cllr Mason set about finding a local solution to help people in need for food and household items in Whittlesey. He said he wanted to offer a service that could help people as and when they needed help, without the need for a referral or foodbank voucher.

He set up a public meeting to gauge support, and Pastor Brian Smithyman stepped forward to offer the Christian Church as a base. The foodbank started off with just a cupboard of food in the church but has grown so much over the years that it was time to find a new home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mason thanked everyone who has supported the foodbank over the years, particularly secretary Cllr Julie Windle and volunteers Sue and Joe Jennings who often volunteer seven days a week helping to run the service .