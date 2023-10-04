Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new headline sponsor has been announced for this month’s Great Eastern Run.

The event which takes place in Peterborough will be held on October 15 with thousands of runners expected to participate in what will now be called the AEPG Great Eastern Run, benefiting dozens of charities and good causes. The Anna’s Hope Fun Run will also take place on a 5km course on the same day.

The run, which made such a successful return last year, starts on the Embankment and progresses on to Werrington, before looping back and finishing in the city centre. A new route will be in place this year, taking runners past Peterborough Cathedral.

Aaron Murrell, Director for organisers Good Running Events said: “We are incredibly excited to have AEPG on board as headline sponsors of the AEPG Great Eastern Run.

“AEPG are a forward-thinking team who share our philosophy of getting people to be fit and active in their community - which makes them the perfect sponsors for this event.”

The course is the second flattest in the country and on closed roads, making it attractive to runners hoping for a fast time. For the first time the routes of the half marathon and the 5km Anna’s Hope Fun Run will pass through the grounds of the Cathedral.

AEPG CEO Ashley Butterfield said: “We are delighted to support one of Peterborough’s most well-known events, as it aligns with our values of improving the wellness through an active lifestyle.”

“The AEPG Great Eastern Run is a vibrant run, perfect for all generations and fitness levels, and we can’t wait to see everyone line up on the day.”

AEPG has recently submitted planning applications for an innovative new multimillion pound leisure village and housing development at the East of England Showground site, which will bring hundreds of new jobs to the city and incorporates active living throughout.