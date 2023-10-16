News you can trust since 1948
New slots entertainment centre opens in Peterborough after £200,000 revamp

Venue has created 10 jobs
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST
A new slots gaming centre has opened in Peterborough following a £200,000 refurbishment of the premises.

Merkur Slots has created 10 jobs at its new entertainment centre in Lincoln Road, Millfield.

The company says the new venue features the latest bingo and digital slot machines, with the emphasis on low stake gaming and pay-outs ranging from £5 to £500, and an extensive library of new and classic games.

Merkur Slots in Peterborough
It says that customers will also receive unlimited free refreshments.

The revamp is part of a nationwide programme in which the company will invest more than £5 million over the next 12 months to open new venues, support local economies and create new jobs nationwide.

Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Slots’ parent company Merkur Casino UK, said: “We pride ourselves on our continued investment in UK high streets, and so it means a lot to be able to support the local community and economy in Millfield through the creation of these new jobs.

"Every new venue we open creates an average of 10 new local jobs and we have already generated over 600 jobs across the UK in the last 12 months through developing existing venues and opening new ones.”

“Our aim with this new state-of-the-art entertainment centre is to give new and existing customers a unique gaming experience in an environment that reflects the scale of the investment.

“I’m sure those visiting over the next few days and weeks will be as excited about this new venue as I am.”

This will be Merkur’s third centre in Peterborough. It already has one in Lincoln Road and another in Broadway.

