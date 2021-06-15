New rise in number of Universal Credit claimants in Peterborough

Job Centre Plus. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) SUS-200204-154906001

New figures released by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) show there were 27,304 claimants for the four weeks to May 13.

It is a rise of 350 people - a rate of increase of 1.3 per cent - on the same period for the previous month.

The rate of increase is higher than that for the East of England which saw claimant numbers climb by 0.9 per cent to 500,960 people, and for England where the increase was also 0.9 per cent to 5,232,350 people.

A spokesperson for the DWP said: “As the economy starts to open up again we are seeing that there is no shortage of jobs.

“If people want to work, we can find them a job.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said: “There are real signs of recovery in the labour market with tens of thousands of Work Coaches working hard to support people across our growing network of Jobcentres to help build their skills, get interview ready, and find their next roles - with over three quarters of a million vacancies out there.