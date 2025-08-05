New £10 million action plan to improve safety on A47 at Peterborough

New action is being planned to improve safety on an accident blackspot on the A47 at Peterborough.

A campaign group called A47 Safety has been set up to lobby for special works to enhance safety along the A47 between the villages of Wansford and Sutton.

The move comes shortly after the Government announced it was axing a proposed £100 million A47 upgrade that had been seven years in the planning.

Sutton parish Councillor Mick Grange, who proposed the creation of the new group, which includes representatives from parish councils, said: “Cancelling the A47 upgrade left us in limbo with a very dangerous stretch of road.

New plans are being drawn up to improve safety on the A47 between the villages of Wansford and Sutton at Peterborough

“But it is important that works are still carried out to improve safety on this stretch of the A47.

He said it was reckoned that there are about two accidents a week on this part of the A47 and about one death every year.

The group has a list of 10 key works it wants to see carried out including speed reductions, no overtaking signs, the installation of average speed cameras, some junction improvements and a layby closure.

Cllr Grange said: "I was surprised the upgrade scheme was cancelled because the project had progressed so far and some £10 million to £20 million had already been spent on it.

"It was very disappointing because of all the work we had put into it.

“We do need to do something to improve safety on that stretch of road.”

“We think it will cost £10 million to do all the things that need to be done.

He said: “Our ideas seem to have been received positively which is a step in the right direction.

The creation of the action group follows comments from North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling that people wanted investment for this stretch of the A47 but investment that was ‘properly thought through, deliverable, and shaped by local input.’

He said the spending figures for the now scrapped scheme, which would have seen one and a half miles of road at the accident blackspot between Wansford and Sutton converted from single to a dual carriageway, had ‘never really stacked up’.