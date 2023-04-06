A new service providing care and nursing at home for adults with a variety of needs has opened in Peterborough.

Prestige Nursing & Care Peterborough, in London Road, has just been officially launched with a special celebration attended by health professionals, social services, representatives of Peterborough City Council as well as colleagues and clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new service is part of one of the UK’s most established private nursing, care and support providers and is run by registered manager Mario Renda.

Prestige Nursing and Care staff with branch manager Mario Renda at the official opening of their new branch in Peterborough

He said: “Our opening coincides with the branch recently becoming regulated with the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

"This will allow the branch to offer a wider range of home care services to more people living within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Renda added: “I am very excited to be opening Prestige Nursing and Care Peterborough in a central location.”

A spokesperson for the service said it currently has 20 carers and is looking to recruit new nurses.

It has 12 clients and at the moment delivers 380 hours of care a week.

She added: “Prestige Nursing & Care provides care and support in over 30 locations in communities across England and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fully managed service is highly responsive and our experts can put care packages in place quickly, working in collaboration with local healthcare professionals, multidisciplinary teams, therapeutic care providers and other community support services.