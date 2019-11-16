New Post Office opens in Yaxley

A new Post Office has opened in Yaxley.

The new branch is up and running in SPAR at Broadway shopping centre, more than a month after the branch at nearby McColl’s closed.

Opening hours will be Monday to Sunday: 7am to 10pm, meaning customers will have an extra 15 hours of Post Office services a week.

The SPAR store is run by Blakemore Retail, whose Post Office controller Stewert Waldron said: “As a community retailer we are delighted to offer Post Office services in our convenience stores; local residents can now access a wide range of Post Office services during our shop opening hours – in excess of 100 hours a week.

“We are confident customers will be pleased with the flexibility and convenience of the new Post Office service.”

The branch at McColl’s closed due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the shop.

Damien Haydock, the Post Office’s multiples account executive, said: “We are delighted to be able to safeguard Post Office service to the area in the long term. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”