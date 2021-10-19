New play park to open in Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows this half term

The new Fox Play area will open at the park on Tuesday, October 26, offering a range of new equipment for youngsters to use.

Fox play includes water features, zip lines, raised walk-ways and climbing opportunities to allow children to use their imaginations during their time at the park.

The are a total of thirteen different pieces of play equipment incorporating natural materials – water, sand, stone and wood. These will enable children to climb, crawl, slide, swing, splash and fly their way around the play area.

The park is aimed at older children, but is accessible to a range of ages.

Construction work on the park has taken 18 weeks, and was designed by acclaimed landscape designers Davies White,

Andrew MacDermott, Head of Development at Nene Park Trust, said “This is a really exciting project in the Park that has caught the attention of children and adults alike.

“As part of our work to improve the Lakeside area this is a great start and we hope our visitors will enjoy this new adventurous play space and look forward to future developments in this area!

“Thanks go to our generous funders for Fox Play who include FCC Communities Foundation and Viridor Credits Environmental Company.”

Cheryl Raynor, Grant Manager at FCC Communities Foundation said: “We are delighted to support Nene Park Trust and offer our congratulations for the successful construction of Fox Play. The new play area will be a fantastic facility for local people and other visitors to the Park.”

Gareth Williams, Operations Manager at Viridor Credits, said “Fox Play is a fantastic example of designing nature into play, allowing children to develop free play skills in a structured environment. Viridor Credits is pleased to support Nene Park Trust in delivering this project.”

At the opening event on Tuesday 26 October 10am-2pm, visitors will be able to pick up a specially designed activity booklet with a quiz to complete while at the play area.

They will also have a chance to feedback on the different equipment, ranking their favourite pieces and telling the Trust what they have enjoyed. Staff members will be around to talk to visitors and answer questions on the new play area.

1. Fox Play at Ferry Meadows The park will open next week Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Fox Play at Ferry Meadows The park will open next week Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Fox Play at Ferry Meadows The park will open next week Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Fox Play at Ferry Meadows The park will open next week Photo: Midlands Photo Sales