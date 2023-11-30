Developer says building is no longer suitable for office use

New plans have been unveiled to convert Peterborough’s former Passport Office into 126 high quality apartments.

The proposals have been put together by estate management services firm Samsons and involve transforming the four storey building at Aragon Court into 95 one -bedroom flats and 31 two-bedroom flats.

The application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council and comes about a year after the 1980s-built office block was put on the market by the Government as it moves the Passport Office to new premises at Fletton Quays.

Peterborough's Passport Office in Midgate before its sale. Now plans have been drawn up to convert the building into flats.

The detached building, which sits on the junctions of City Road, New Road, Chapel Street and Northminster, has been vacant for some time and the applicant states that it is not suitable for reuse as offices.

The plans seek approval to change the use of the building from offices to residential. There is no intention to change the building’s external appearance.

The proposed one bedroom units will range in size from 38 square metres to 55 square metres and the two-bedroom units will vary from 61 square metres to 70 square metres.

Peterborough Passport Office could be converted into apartments if plans are approved by Peterborough City Council.

A document submitted with the application states: “Each of the flats has a regular layout with open plan kitchen/reception room, bathroom and storage, and each has good light, outlook and ventilation.

"There will be provision for the storage of bicycles and refuse and recycling.”

It adds: “The building has since been lying empty and is not suitable for reuse as offices.

“There is an excess of vacant office space in the city and several buildings in the area have been converted into residential use in recent years.”

If the plans are approved, the scheme will be one of a number of residential developments in the area.

Building works on a £14 million residential development in the area began last year.

The project will see 315 apartments created in a 10 storey tower block at the Northminster site.