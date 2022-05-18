New plans have been unveiled to build an 80,000 sq ft storage and workspace centre at the Peterborough One Retail Park.

The venture has been proposed by national company The Store Room, which says the facility will provide state-of-the-art self storage units for local business and domestic use as well as high quality office and co-working space.

The proposed building will be about 14.5 metres high and 60 metres long and about 33 metres wide and is expected to create three jobs.

This image shows how the proposed 80,000 sq ft Store Room will appear at Peterborough Retail One.

Once completed, the facility will provide secure and contemporary self storage units ranging from 15 sq ft to 200 sq ft and larger in size.

It will also provide flexible co-working and office space.

And through a nationwide collaboration with logistics giant DHL, it will also provide access to ‘Pick-up and Drop-off’ distribution services for clients and the community.

Plans for the building, which is described as secure, sleek, and contemporary with a focus on sustainability, have been submitted to Peterborough City Council and it is hoped construction work will be completed in 2023.

A spokesperson for The Store Room, which operates similar facilities in Leeds, Bradford, Rotherham, Leicester, Salford, and Preston and has embarked on a national expansion programme, said: “Through the combination of services including storage and flexible workspace, the facility will indirectly contribute to the local economy by providing specifically tailored services to help local enterprises grow.

He added: “It is clear that demand for self storage is growing from both business and domestic users.

"For commercial customers self storage is particularly attractive as space is rented on a flexible and cost-effective basis with no long-term commitment required.

"Further support services are also useful to commercial customers, such as parcel receipt and dispatch, and the flexible office and co-working space, which can be used to undertake associated business administration functions.

"For domestic customers self storage can be an invaluable tool to help navigate important life events, such as moving house, redecorating, decluttering, downsizing, and accommodating a growing family.”