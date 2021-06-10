First shoppers visit new Peterborough Aldi as store opens for the first time

The store, based at the Peterborough One Retail Park off the Eye Roundabout,has created around 30 jobs in the city, and opened for the first time at 8am.

There was a steady stream of shoppers visiting the store today - the 5th Aldi in the city.

The 18,500 sqft store’s opening times will be 8am to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.