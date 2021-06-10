First shoppers visit new Peterborough Aldi as store opens for the first time
The first shoppers visited a new Peterborough supermarket which opened its doors for the first time this morning.
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 11:21 am
The store, based at the Peterborough One Retail Park off the Eye Roundabout,has created around 30 jobs in the city, and opened for the first time at 8am.
There was a steady stream of shoppers visiting the store today - the 5th Aldi in the city.
The 18,500 sqft store’s opening times will be 8am to 10pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.