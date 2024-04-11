Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans have been revealed to build up to 250 homes on a countryside site on the edge of Glinton village.

The development is earmarked for land off Peakirk Road and has been proposed by Cheshire-based Gladman Developments, which is part of the Barratt Developments.

The outline application also includes provision for public open space, landscaping, a sustainable drainage system and access points for vehicles.

New plans have been drawn up to build up to 250 homes on countryside land on the edge of Glinton village near Peterborough. Ward councillor Peter Hiller, inset, says villagers should make their views known to Peterborough City Council

The company has published a public notice announcing its intention to seek approval from Peterborough City Council for the plans.

The notice invites any landowners or tenants to make representations about the application to the council within 21 days.

Ward Councillor Peter Hiller said: “I would encourage anyone who has a care for where they live to make their thoughts about these plans known to the council.”

He said: “This is an opportunistic outline application to build on open countryside and which I feel is destined to fail.

"It is outside the village envelope and I feel such a development would swamp the village bringing in more traffic and overwhelm schools and the doctor’s surgery.

"It is just not feasible.

Cllr Hiller added that Peterborough was already exceeding by some margin the number of houses that were required to be built over the next five years.

He said: “The city has a robust housing policy.”

A spokesperson for Gladman Developments said that its application has been submitted to the council but that it still needed to be ‘validated’ by planning officers.

Once that has happened, the full details of the application will be made public before councillors can decide whether to approve the plans or to reject the development.

The company spokesperson refused to comment further on the housing application.

Three years ago, the city council rejected plans by Larkfleet Homes to build 34 ‘affordable’ homes on farmland off Lincoln Road in Glinton.