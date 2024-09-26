Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fast food chain Burger King is seeking the go ahead to put up 14 advertising signs at a new drive-thru in Peterborough.

The American burger giant is preparing to open a new outlet at the entrance to the Bourges View business park off Maskew Avenue.

The plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council.

This image shows how some of the new signage will appear at the Burger King drive-thru at Bourges View in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

The application seeks approval to put up seven illuminated signs on the sides of the building, a free standing sign plus an eight metre high pylon sign along with three menu signs plus signage for its order point as well as separate sign for the vehicle height restrictor at the entrance to the drive-thru.

The application has been submitted to the council by Royale Restaurants and seeks the go ahead to display the advertising from October 31 to September 30, 2030.

Earlier this month, the same company submitted an application to the local authority for a premises licence to operate the new late-night fast food drive-thru.

The new Burger King drive-thru under construction at Bourges View, Maskew Avenue, Peterborough.

Royale Restaurants is seeking permission to sell hot food and drink between 11pm and 3am at the new Burger King drive-thru.

The licence application requests that the permission should be granted from October 4.

The application states that the outlet will be open from 10am each day and close at 3am.

The drive-thru sits to the right of the entrance and opposite is a Wendy’s drive-thru which opened in October last year and created 50 jobs.