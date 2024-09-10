Licence seeks go ahead for sales to start in four weeks

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A premises licence is being sought to operate a new late-night fast food drive-thru in Peterborough.

Royale Restaurants is seeking permission to sell hot food and drink between 11pm and 3am at a new Burger King drive-thru, which is currently under construction at the Bourges View business park in Maskew Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application has been submitted to Peterborough City Council and seeks permission to sell hot food and drink during the night from Mondays to Sundays.

The new Burger King drive-thru in Bourges View, in Maskew Avenue, Peterborough

The licence application requests that the permission should be granted from October 4.

It also states that the premises will be a Burger King outlet and describes it as ‘a quick service burger restaurant and takeaway with an outside area at the front of the premises.’

The application states that the outlet will be open from 10am each day and close at 3am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction of the drive-thru began in the summer and recruitment has been under way for some months for staff to operate the outlet.

The initial recruitment sought recruits to the senior positions of restaurant manager, assistant manager and shift manager.

The drive-thru sits to the right of the entrance to the business park and is opposite a Wendy’s drive-thru which opened in October last year and created 50 jobs.

According to documents at Companies House, Royale Restaurants was created in 2022 and is controlled by Rafay Adil and Raja Adil, of Wembley, London.

The nature of the business is stated as the ownership of unlicensed restaurants and cafes and the company was incorporated in July 2022.