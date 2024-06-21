New plans for jobs-creating 350,000 sq ft warehouse in Peterborough
New plans are being drawn up to build a 350,000 square feet warehouse that is expected to provide a jobs boost for Peterborough.
Developers have begun work on a full planning application to create the huge warehouse near a fledgling business park at Red Brick Farm.
It is expected that the application will be submitted to Peterborough City Council later this summer.
The developer, West Midlands-based Trebor Developments, have also issued a plea to any businesses seeking to expand and locate to the site to get in touch.
The 350,000 warehouse called Flagship Park North will be built off Oxney Road and adjacent to the 127 acre Flagship Park, at Edgerley Drain Road, Fengate, which has just secured outline planning approval.
According to details released by Trebor, the new warehouse could feature 301 car parking spaces plus 38 dock level doors as well as four surface level doors.
The number of jobs to be created will depend on the company that eventually occupies the warehouse but is expected to be 100 plus.
Trebor states: “Flagship North is Peterborough’s next major industrial and logistics facility.
"The scheme is part of Flagship Park, which is the largest remaining commercial development site in Peterborough and the surrounding area.
"Our mission is to deliver the East of England’s most prestigious commercial park.”
The Flagship Park development itself will offer 11 warehouses with the largest unit providing 367,565 square feet of warehousing, a three storey office block plus parking for 134 heavy goods vehicles and a 133 space car park.
